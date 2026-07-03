Ahead of 2nd T20I, Samson's inconsistency, Tilak's approach under radar

But with Indian cricket discovering the generational talent of Sooryavanshi, Samson's margin for error has become minimal and the T20 World Cup halo alone can't save him.

With Abhishek Sharma smashing his way to 49 and 59 in two of the last three games, the pressure is entirely on Samson to get some runs under his belt.

In the opening game that was washed out, Samson looked miserable scoring a single run off seven balls and not for once did it seem that he is trying to take the high-risk high-reward route.

The technical flaws in Samson's game don't inspire a lot of confidence when he plays on seaming tracks. Ireland's unheralded Jai Moondra, who actually hails from Rajasthan's Tonk, had exposed his frailties during successive games with deliveries that moved off the surface.

In case of Samson, the occasional high scores have always been flanked by a series of low returns on either side and that has been his biggest bane.

While the team management is firm on not pushing the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi but he possibly can't be kept cooling his heels if this continues for another couple of games.

However, it is not just Samson who is struggling in this batting order.

The highly talented Tilak Varma's held-back approach in the middle overs is also an issue.

Varma simply seems incapable of pushing the scoring rate once slow bowlers come into operation or seamers take pace off their deliveries.

In 12 T20I games in 2026, Varma has been able to hit only 12 sixes -- which is one per game.

And that statistic is poor for anyone who is seen as a finisher.