AG’s Office, Customs play out draw in CFA league

CHENNAI: AG’s Office and Chennai Customs played out a 1-1 draw in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division contest at the ICF Stadium here on Wednesday. AG’s Office held a one-goal lead at the half-time interval after Customs player Ranjith put the ball in his own net in the 34th minute. Ten minutes after the start of the second half, Ajay (55th minute) equalised for Customs. In the next set of matches on Thursday, Nethaji FC will face Indian Bank while Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will take on Swaraj FC.