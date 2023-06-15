Begin typing your search...

AG’s Office, Customs play out draw in CFA league

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|14 Jun 2023 8:02 PM GMT
AG’s Office, Customs play out draw in CFA league
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: AG’s Office and Chennai Customs played out a 1-1 draw in the Chennai Football Association (CFA) Senior Division contest at the ICF Stadium here on Wednesday. AG’s Office held a one-goal lead at the half-time interval after Customs player Ranjith put the ball in his own net in the 34th minute. Ten minutes after the start of the second half, Ajay (55th minute) equalised for Customs. In the next set of matches on Thursday, Nethaji FC will face Indian Bank while Integral Coach Factory (ICF) will take on Swaraj FC.

AG’s OfficeChennai CustomsChennai Football AssociationSenior DivisionICF StadiumIndian BankIntegral Coach FactorySwaraj FC
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    X