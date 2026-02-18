After top-order struggles against spin, Dube fires India to 193/6

It was only in the second half of the innings that Shivam Dube (66 off 31) was able to break the shackles by hitting a barrage of sixes.

Opting to bat, India were hoping for Abhishek Sharma's return to form ahead of the Super 8 stage but the left-hander had to endure his third consecutive duck in the tournament. In the form of his life not so long ago, he is yet to score a run in his maiden ICC event.