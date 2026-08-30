After TNPL success, B Sachin keen on scoring big hundreds

Things didn’t really go his way in the next three games either as the youngster scored 5 and 33 before scoring 16 in a game where three of the four top-order batters smashed big centuries. After a difficult first four games to start his first-class career, the youngster was left out of the setup.

Just as Sachin appeared to be finding his feet, another setback arrived. An ACL injury during TNPL 2024 ruled him out of the tournament (169 runs in three games till then) and pushed his return to the senior side further away.

First division, therefore, was not merely about accumulating runs. For Sachin, it was his route back. He smashed 611 runs for Sea Hawks, including a staggering 245 against Nelson SC, helping them chase down 556 — the highest score for a first-innings lead in first division.