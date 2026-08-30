After TNPL success, B Sachin keen on scoring big hundreds

CHENNAI: In a country where many youngsters are consumed by results, B Sachin is an anomaly. The 22-year-old isn't a man of too many words but, throughout the interview, insisted that the ‘process’ is ultimately what matters most to him.
Two years ago, having already shown his prowess at the Under-25 level, where he amassed over 600 runs, Sachin made his Ranji Trophy debut for Tamil Nadu at Valsad against Gujarat. However, that debut swiftly turned into a nightmare, as the left-hander made scores of 9 and 4.
“Before my debut, I was a bit nervous but before the start of the Ranji season, we were playing Baroda. I scored 178 in that practice game. I was confident, and it was a good feeling to make my debut,” he recalled in a chat with DT Next.
Things didn’t really go his way in the next three games either as the youngster scored 5 and 33 before scoring 16 in a game where three of the four top-order batters smashed big centuries. After a difficult first four games to start his first-class career, the youngster was left out of the setup.
Just as Sachin appeared to be finding his feet, another setback arrived. An ACL injury during TNPL 2024 ruled him out of the tournament (169 runs in three games till then) and pushed his return to the senior side further away.
First division, therefore, was not merely about accumulating runs. For Sachin, it was his route back. He smashed 611 runs for Sea Hawks, including a staggering 245 against Nelson SC, helping them chase down 556 — the highest score for a first-innings lead in first division.
“After conceding 540 [555], we [Sea Hawks] weren’t really looking to chase it down. We wanted to play risk-free cricket, and keep batting sessions. But we also knew that if we had wickets, we would chase it down, and it went well for us. The partnerships took us through,” he says.
The 245 was the innings everyone noticed. The 109, however, perhaps told a bigger story about Sachin.
“That 240 [245] was special but that 109 was pretty good because the bowlers in front were tough. The ball was swinging even in the 80th over, so the conditions favoured bowlers, and I applied myself and put on a show. Both are special for me but 245, I would take that any day,” said the youngster, who was named after the great, Sachin Tendulkar.
The left-hander has carried that momentum into TNPL 2026, scoring 428 runs at an average of over 50, with three half-centuries and a best of 84. More significantly, his strike-rate has climbed to 160.90, a sharp rise from the 130s.
“Over the last six months, I have practiced for the white-ball format as well, I was training for shots that could help me to get to a better level. I just want to dominate the bowlers, that’s the mindset. I worked on my white ball, and I was in a good flow after the first two games. I just kept batting, and carried on the momentum,” he opened up on his TNPL season.
While Sachin was always known for his game against spin, his game against pacers too has drastically improved in the ongoing TNPL season, with his flicks and uppish drives against the pacers.
“I practised against pace bowlers, and bowling machines. It has been working well for me. Against spinners, I’m pretty confident that I can clear the boundary. I worked on my game against the pacers,” he said.
While the numbers underline his improved attacking game, his 77 against one of the best bowling units in the competition, Trichy Grand Cholas, perhaps best illustrated his evolution. Wickets kept falling at the other end, but the left-hander's 45-ball 77, which included six fours and four sixes, ensured Kovai Kings reached 201 and went on to register a thumping 116-run win.
“I have the responsibility of my team, I need to bat through, that’s the mindset I have. Wickets kept on falling at the other end but I wanted to bat till 17-18 overs, so that I can take the team to a good score.
Off-season, the left-hander worked hard on his game – both red-ball and white-ball – in his pursuit to be a three-format player for the state. The 22-year-old admitted that the standards have gotten higher but has worked extensively to live up to the standards.
“Game standards have got higher, I have worked hard on my red-ball game for the last year or two, it is going well. I’m keen on scoring big hundreds, and let’s see how it goes,” he says.
He may not yet know where he will bat for Tamil Nadu, but Sachin knows how he will prepare. “Wherever I get the chance, I have to do well for the team,” he says.
For a player who has already had to start all over again, perhaps that is the only mindset that matters. When the opportunity comes knocking, he will want to break that door wide open.