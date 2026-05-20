After Surya, Shreyas one of main contenders for India T20 captaincy: Ricky Ponting

Suryakumar recently captained India to an unprecedented second World Cup title but his form has dipped drastically in the last 12 months and he has been far from his best even in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

"There are several contenders (for the captaincy job post Surya), but he's (Shreyas Iyer) one of the main contenders as far as I'm concerned. We saw at the start of the tournament just how good a T20 player he is and where he's at, both on and off the field right now," the Australian legend told PTI in an interview.

"He's a much more mature player than he's probably ever been in his whole career. He's completely on top of his game now," said the batting great.