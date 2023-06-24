After seven years at club, Thapa leaves Chennaiyin

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC on Friday announced the departure of long-serving midfielder Anirudh Thapa, who joined fellow Indian Super League club Mohun Bagan Super Giant on a lucrative five-year contract.

Defending ISL champion Mohun Bagan had to pay a hefty transfer fee to secure his services as Thapa had one year left in his Chennaiyin contract. Thapa, who joined CFC ahead of ISL 2016, spent seven seasons at the southern outfit, making him the club’s longest-serving player.

The 25-year-old Thapa, a regular in the India national team, made 103 appearances for CFC in the ISL, scoring eight goals and assisting 10 times. He was a member of the ISL 2017-18 title-winning squad and played a pivotal role in Chennaiyin’s run to the ISL 2019-20 final. Thapa also featured in the AFC Cup, Super Cup and Durand Cup for the ‘Marina Machans’.

Bidding adieu, CFC wrote on its social media handles: “The hardest goodbye. Wherever you go, you will always remain Chennai’s adopted son.” Upon signing for Kolkata giant Mohun Bagan, Thapa, who can play multiple positions in midfield, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to play for the reigning ISL champion. The green and maroon jersey holds tremendous influence over Indian football. I am eagerly looking forward to wearing this jersey.”

Thapa added: “Kolkata is the hub of Indian football. My dream of playing in (for a club from) the city will finally be fulfilled. I still cannot believe that I will play in front of thousands of fans.” Chennaiyin, with a new manager at the helm, will have its task cut out replacing Thapa ahead of the forthcoming 2023-24 season.