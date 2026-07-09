After disappointing WC outing, India look to turn the tide at historic Lord's Test

A pre-mature exit from the T20 showpiece gave India more time to prepare for the red-ball game which takes place at the "Home of Cricket", 142 years after the first men's Test was staged at the fabled ground.

The Indian team trained at the picturesque Wormsley Cricket Ground for its second red-ball game this year, having played a Test in Australia in March.

Head coach Amol Mujumdar said the prospect of taking the field for the first ever Test at Lord's excited the players even before the start of the preceding T20 World Cup.