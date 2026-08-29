After being out four months because of injury, Carlos Alcaraz expects to be himself at the US Open

“You're going to see Carlitos playing the way he always has,” Alcaraz said.

The 23-year-old from Spain is set to play his first competitive singles match Monday since getting sidelined by the wrist injury in mid-April. He insists he has not changed anything about his mechanics and expressed confidence about physically feeling great.

"I need competition," Alcaraz said Friday. “We, my team and me, believe that I'm ready. It wasn't an easy decision. I just did whatever it took to be ready."

Alcaraz is the defending champion and favored to go back-to-back, a year after beating Jannik Sinner and overtaking him for the No. 1 ranking. The field this time does not include Sinner, who withdrew because of a right knee injury.

“We are not going see each other for, like, six months now, seven months,” Alcaraz said. “It's kind of a weird situation, to be honest.”

Alexander Zverev is the top seed in Sinner's absence. But all eyes are on Alcaraz, who earlier this year won his seventh Grand Slam title by defeating Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.