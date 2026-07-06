After Asia's World Cup stumble, resignations pile up from Seoul to Riyadh

Japan was the best performer with a 4-0 win over Tunisia 4-0 and draws with the Netherlands and Sweden to place second in its group. Then after leading Brazil 1-0 at halftime, the Samurai Blue lost to a 96th minute goal from the five-time champion.

“Through the three group-stage matches and the hard-fought game against Brazil, I sensed that what we have built can compete on the world stage,” coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “If we continue this growth steadily, a day will come when we can be the best in the world.” Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, president of the Asian Football Confederation, warned that there's a lot of work to do for the rest to catch up.

“While we celebrate our two qualified teams, we must also look realistically at the overall outcomes,” Salman said of the knockout stages of the tournament. “Our teams are making strides and displaying great fighting spirit, the gap at the absolute top tier remains tight, and we must continue to work hard to bridge it.” South Korea's run to the semifinals in 2002 remains the continent's benchmark at the men's World Cup. Japan has lost four times in the knockout stages and Australia is 0-3 in World Cup knockout games.

Jordan lost all three games on its World Cup debut and parted ways with coach Jamal Sellami on Sunday. Sellami took the job in 2024 and helped Jordan secure its first World Cup qualification in June 2025.

There is still speculation about the future of the Qatar and Iraq coaches after both teams finished bottom of their respective groups.

Uzbekistan also failed to collect a single point in its first appearance at the global tournament but coach Fabio Cannavaro is set to stay.

Uzbekistan's last loss was to Congo, one of nine African nations to advance from the group stage.