After 4 years in Chennaiyin blue, Edwin hopes to strike gold in red

CHENNAI: The day was October 22, 2019. Brimming with energy as always, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, having made the switch from the now-defunct I-League team Chennai City FC to Chennaiyin FC, was gearing up for his first taste of Indian Super League football.

With the newly-built squad preparing for the season opener – away fixture against FC Goa in Fatorda – head coach John Gregory, a few hours before the pre-match press conference on the eve of the contest, informed Edwin that he would have to fulfil the media commitments.

So, a day before making his ISL debut and facing the likes of ‘Goal Machine’ Ferran Corominas and Redeem Tlang, Edwin had to tackle questions from journalists, most of whom were from the football-crazy state Goa. Gregory, who helped the Tamil Nadu player to get accustomed to life at Indian football’s top-flight, was by his side.

“I still remember it vividly. When we were training, John asked me to join him for the presser. He wanted me to gain confidence and adapt to the ISL. That is why he took me to the press conference. I did not know what to say, but it went well,” Edwin recalled those moments during a telephonic conversation with DT Next.

The following day – October 23, 2019 – his ISL career took flight as Gregory handed him a start at right-back. Edwin would go on to make 70 more ISL appearances during his Chennaiyin “journey” that lasted four years (2019 to 2023).

A tough start to CFC career

The CFC “family” welcomed him with open arms during the pre-season camp and Edwin began to feel at home by just the second week.

“It was unbelievable. At that time, personally, I knew only Dhanpal Ganesh (midfielder from Tamil Nadu). It took me only a few weeks to gel well with the other members of the team. The foreign players were pretty supportive. Eli Sabia (Brazilian central defender) looked at me as someone who had played with him for two years,” said Edwin.

But the beginning of the season was not rosy as Chennaiyin managed to secure only a solitary point from its first four matches in ISL 6. After Gregory hinted his wish to mutually part ways with the club following a poor start, the future looked bleak.

“I was new to the set-up and I was under pressure to make myself ready for ISL’s level. The results were not great. The media was questioning our signings and play, the fans were frustrated. We gave our best, but did not get the wins.”

The fortunes changed when Owen Coyle replaced Gregory six matches into the season. The Scotsman turned Chennaiyin into an enviable force and miraculously guided it to the ISL final, where the ‘Marina Machans’ ultimately lost to the no longer existing club ATK.

“He (Owen) would use some words to motivate the players. They created an impact on not only me but also the other players in the squad. The way he approached things was different. He managed to get the best out of the players,” Edwin said.

Switching positions when needed

Edwin enjoyed great success while playing under Coyle, with the latter backing him to perform midfield duties when the situation demanded.

The versatile Edwin seamlessly shifted from right-back, forged a great partnership with Anirudh Thapa in the centre of the pitch and was a regular in the team sheet throughout the season. “Under Owen, I played a few matches as a full-back. Germanpreet Singh was suspended for the home match against NorthEast United FC (in January 2020). Owen gave me the confidence to play as a midfielder. He just asked me to give my best,” added Edwin.

“Owen asked me when I had last played as a midfielder. I told him that I had played as a midfielder in the I-League but that I had been playing as a full-back for the last two years. The day before the NorthEast match, he told me that we could rectify the mistakes if I committed them. Somehow, I did not make mistakes in that match and played well alongside Thapa. He asked me to continue playing the way I did.”

Challenging times post Coyle’s departure

Edwin’s form dipped post the departure of Coyle, who traded Chennaiyin’s blue for Jamshedpur FC’s red in the summer of 2020.

He could not nail down a spot in the starting eleven in the next three ISL seasons. What made him a regular in the line-up – versatility – worked against him in a sense. According to Edwin, CFC’s last three head coaches – Csaba Laszlo, Bozidar Bandovic and Thomas Brdaric – were happy with the straightforward choices that they had.

“I can go and tell someone like Owen that I am ready to play in any position… it is about the good understanding which I had with him. He was ready to slot me in wherever he wanted me to play. The other coaches looked at the standard options. That is why my stats (gametime in particular) were not great,” said Edwin.

“We cannot expect all the coaches to be the same. They will have their own ideologies. We will have to be flexible for the benefit of the team. But looking from a player’s point of view and keeping our career in mind, it is better to stick to one position. I did not get enough opportunities because of this (switching positions). As a result, I unfortunately could not take the next step in my career [in the last few years],” added the 30-year-old.

Edwin, despite enduring tough times in the last few years, used the word “good” to describe his ride at Chennaiyin. “If you speak to any of my CFC teammates, they will not say anything negative about me. There may have been some negativity within me when I did not play. But I never showed that outside and I always tried to spread positivity. Leaving my hometown (state) club after four years… I am emotional. But as a professional, I will have to move on.”

Next stop East Bengal

Edwin’s next spell will be at East Bengal FC, with which he has signed a two-year contract. After the ‘Red and Gold Brigade’ came up with its project and offer, he did not think twice before putting pen to paper, thanks to a combination of factors.

“I needed a change; I needed a new challenge. East Bengal is one of the biggest clubs in Asia and has a rich legacy. Tamil Nadu players like Raman anna (Raman Vijayan) and the late K Kulothungan anna played for it. They delivered and created a name for themselves. We grew up watching them play for East Bengal. When the club asked if I was interested in signing for it… it is a matter of pride. It is a big step that I am taking,” said Edwin.

“The club’s plans [for the future] are good. Amoy Ghoshal is East Bengal’s chief technical officer (CTO). I know him well; he was with Chennaiyin when I signed there. I had conversations with him and I was satisfied with East Bengal’s plans.”

At East Bengal, Edwin, stepping out of his comfort zone for the first time in his career, will have friend and statemate Nandhakumar Sekar for company. “I had been playing for clubs from the state (Chennai City and Chennaiyin) all these years. Going to a different city will be a new experience for me. It will be a testing experience and I hope to pass it. Having a familiar face (Nandhakumar) will be good,” said Edwin.

“We will have a good understanding on the pitch if we play on the same side. We will play together on a big stage; it is a happy feeling. I am happy for him.”

Edwin emphasised that everyone at East Bengal is working towards one common goal. “Personally, I feel that I am ready to handle the pressure of playing for a big club… having gained experience over the years. Our pre-season will start at the beginning of next month in Kolkata. I will get to know more about my role after I join the team. We will do everything we can to bring back the club’s glory days,” Edwin signed off.