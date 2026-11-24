Senegal won back the Africa Cup of Nations title in a legal fight on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned an earlier ruling which handed the trophy to Morocco.

Senegal won the Africa Cup on the field in Morocco in January and then lost it in a legal case in March because its players walked off the field in protest in second-half stoppage time.

CAS has now rejected that earlier ruling, based on referee Jean-Jacques Ndala's decision to let the game resume after the protest.

“Once again and forever, champions of Africa,” the Senegalese soccer federation posted on social media.

Tournament regulations said a team which refuses to play should be considered to have lost the game, but CAS said those rules were meant only for cases “when a team's conduct leads the referee to call off the game permanently.”

Ndala “did not err in law” when he resumed the game and had “sole authority” to make that call, CAS said, adding its three judges were unanimous.

“The panel acknowledged that the referee had to make a decision in an atmosphere of extreme tension,” CAS said. “However, these circumstances do not justify describing the decision as arbitrary.' On the contrary, the referee's judgment did not appear to have been affected by factors external to the game.”