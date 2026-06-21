Afgone against invincible India

CHENNAI: Chepauk’s familiar yellows turned into faithful blues as Prasidh Krishna’s five-wicket haul and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s century helped India trounce the visiting Afghanistan side by nine wickets here on Saturday.
Right from the moment the gate was opened here at Chepauk, it was a sea of blue that dominated the stadium, with the crowd turnout growing in numbers as the day progressed, to a high of 20,000 during India’s run chase. After winning the toss, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi chose to bat first, a decision he might have regretted quickly, as his side reeled to 36/4 inside the powerplay phase.
However, Shahidi really rescued the Afghanistan side to a decent target, with a 131-ball 102, with the captain scoring 13 boundaries and a six. The Afghani skipper grew in confidence as the innings progressed, playing the Indian bowlers well in an attractive partnership alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, with the duo notching up their 100-run stand off just 108 balls.
But towards the end of the innings, Shahidi ran out of energy, as Afghanistan was bundled out for 218, including a five-run penalty that it incurred for running down the middle of the pitch. India’s reply was quite solid, as Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal put on a 165-run opening stand, the best-ever first-wicket partnership at the venue.
Ultimately Jaiswal put the finishing touches, as India won comfortably by nine wickets.
BRIEF SCORES: India 224/1 (Jaiswal 110 no, Rohit 79) beats Afghanistan 218 all-out (Shahidi 102, Omarzai 50; Prasidh 5/23) by nine wickets