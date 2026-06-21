Afgone against invincible India

However, Shahidi really rescued the Afghanistan side to a decent target, with a 131-ball 102, with the captain scoring 13 boundaries and a six. The Afghani skipper grew in confidence as the innings progressed, playing the Indian bowlers well in an attractive partnership alongside Azmatullah Omarzai, with the duo notching up their 100-run stand off just 108 balls.

But towards the end of the innings, Shahidi ran out of energy, as Afghanistan was bundled out for 218, including a five-run penalty that it incurred for running down the middle of the pitch. India’s reply was quite solid, as Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal put on a 165-run opening stand, the best-ever first-wicket partnership at the venue.