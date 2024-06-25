Afghanistan savours historic T20 World Cup performance; world sings team's praise

KABUL: Packed with thousands of frenzied fans, the streets in Afghanistan were buzzing with unbridled joy after the Rashid Khan-led side marched into the T20 World Cup semifinals, taking down some of international cricket's bigwigs along the way.



The eight-run win over Bangladesh in a rain-truncated Super 8 match helped the Afghans join India, England and South Africa in the last-four stage. In the process, former champions Australia, who have repeatedly refused to host Afghanistan due to the Taliban rule here, were knocked out.

Afghanistan had earlier humbled New Zealand in the league stage and beaten Australia in a Super 8 clash some days back.

The moment Mustafizur Rehman was trapped leg before by Naveen-ul-Haq, the streets in Khost, Paktia and Kabul began to overflow with fans to celebrate the historic day.

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) posted pictures from these cities on X

"Look, what this success means to us!" posted ACB, attaching pictures from Kabul and Jalalabad.

Another post showed thousands of fans celebrating on the roads, in the balconies of their homes and on the rooftops of shops.

"They know how to celebrate #AfghanAtalan's heroics at the #T20WorldCup!," read the caption.

Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar lauded the strong determination of the Afghan side.

"Afghanistan, your road to the semi-finals has been incredible, overcoming the likes of New Zealand and Australia. Today's win is a testament to your hard work & determination. So proud of your progress. Keep it up!," Tendulkar posted on X.

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody congratulated the winners.

"Wow what a game full of drama of all sorts and that is an understatement! Congratulations to @ACBofficials a special achievement," Moody posted.

Explosive opener of his time, Virender Sehwag was also effusive in his praise for Rashid and his men.

"Wow, Afghanistan. What an effort. Beating New Zealand, beating Australia and making the semi- finals of a World Cup. This is what progress is. Congratulations."

Almost all IPL teams congratulated the team and former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and S Badrinath also praised the team for being bigger than its circumstances.

"Absolutely fantastic scenes from the park! What a win @ACBofficials. Nail-biting right to the end! Emotions soaring high as the Pathans enter the semis for the first time ever! Match winning performance by #NaveenUlHaq. Cricket at its best," wrote Yuvraj on X.

"Afghanistan enters the Semi-Finals! Shining through the tournament with incredible skills and determination. What a journey it has been so far for them—keep the momentum going, boys!," posted Raina.

"Afghanistan deserved a semifinal spot and they have earned it," wrote Badrinath.

Former Pakistan wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal acknowledged the brilliant bowling effort of Rashid and Naveen-ul Haq who shared eight wickets between them.

"Congratulations Afghanistan for reaching to semi final..This is brilliant cricket what an achievement.Excellent bowling @rashidkhan_19 @imnaveenulhaq," Akmal posted.