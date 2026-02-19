Afghanistan crush Canada by 82 runs to bow out on a high

Canada signed off without a win from the tournament while Afghanistan had their second win. The Rashid-Khan led side was clearly the better team and had it won the cliffhanger against South Africa, the side would have avoided an early elimination.

In a battle of pride between two already-eliminated sides, Afghanistan rode on a blazing unbeaten knock from Zadran to post a formidable 200 for four and then restricted Canada to 118 for 8 to seal an emphatic win.

With both teams aiming to return home on a high, Afghanistan produced a commanding batting effort after being sent in to bat.

Canada’s chase never really gathered momentum after captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s brief 13 off seven ended in the third over.