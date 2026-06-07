Afghanistan 113/5 in reply to India's 564/8 declared on Day 2

Debutant Manav Suthar (3/21) bagged his maiden wicket, as he dismissed Abdul Malik for 16 at the stroke of tea. He later got the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (12) and Afsar Zazai (3). Prasidh Krishna (2/27) was the other wicket-taker for India.

Rahmat Shah was batting on 43 not out as stumps was called at the dismissal of Zazai. Afghanistan reached 113 for 5 from 39.5 overs. The visitors trail by 451 runs.