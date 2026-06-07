Afghanistan 113/5 in reply to India's 564/8 declared on Day 2

MULLANPUR: India reduced Afghanistan to 113 for five at stumps after declaring their first innings on 564 for 8 on Day 2 of the one-off Test here on Sunday.
Debutant Manav Suthar (3/21) bagged his maiden wicket, as he dismissed Abdul Malik for 16 at the stroke of tea. He later got the scalps of Rahmanullah Gurbaz (12) and Afsar Zazai (3). Prasidh Krishna (2/27) was the other wicket-taker for India.
Rahmat Shah was batting on 43 not out as stumps was called at the dismissal of Zazai. Afghanistan reached 113 for 5 from 39.5 overs. The visitors trail by 451 runs.
Earlier, the home side added 196 runs from 42 overs before declaring their innings around half an hour before tea break. Pacer Mohammed Saleem (6/140) bagged a fine five-for, despite India's batting domination. Resuming at 368 for 3, India lost three wickets in the morning and another four midway through the second session.
As soon as Washington Sundar (52 not out off 68 balls) crossed his half century, India declared their innings Captain Shubman Gill got out for 126 (177 balls; 15x4, 1x6) off the bowling of Saleem, after adding 23 from his overnight 103.
Rishabh Pant (81) was the other notable run scorer for India on Sunday. KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan scored 100 and 81 respectively on Saturday.
Brief Scores: India 1st innings: 564/8 declared in 127 overs (Shubman Gill 126, KL Rahul 100, Rishabh Pant 81, Washington Sundar 52 not out; Mohammad Saleem 6/140 ).
Afghanistan 1st innings: 113/5 in 39.5 overs (Rahmat Shah 43 batting; Manav Suthar 3/21).