The Court of Arbitration for Sport set the target Monday to publish the verdict of its panel of three judges on Senegal's appeal to regain the title the team won on the field in Morocco in January and then lost in a legal case in March.

A strict reading of The Laws of The Game, soccer's ultimate rule book, should see Senegal win the case.

A broader interpretation of AFCON tournament rules would give the victory to Morocco.

Senegal won the final 1-0 after extra time with chaos on the field and violent clashes in the stands. The result was overturned two months later as a 3-0 default win for Morocco by an appeals panel appointed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Senegal beat AFCON host nation Morocco after a 15-minute delay in play. Senegal's team walked off the field to protest Morocco being awarded a penalty kick in the last minute of regulation time.