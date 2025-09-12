AFC Women's Champions League: East Bengal to face Chinese, Iranian challenge in maiden campaign

NEW DELHI: East Bengal FC was on Thursday clubbed alongside Wuhan Jiangda FC of China, Iran's Bam Khatoon FC and PFC Nasaf of Uzbekistan in Group B of the AFC Women's Champions League group stage from November 17.

The draw was conducted at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur.

East Bengal, the champions of the 2024-25 Indian Women's League, qualified for the group stage in their maiden continental appearance after emerging as Group E toppers in the preliminary stage, ahead of Kitchee SC of Hong Kong and Phnom Penh Crown FC of Cambodia.

Twelve teams were divided into three groups for the second edition of the AFC Women's Champions League and will battle it out in a centralised league format.

Group B will be hosted by China's Wuhan Jiangda WFC, who is also the defending champion, from November 17 to 23. East Bengal's opening game will be against Bam Khatoon.

Following the group stage, eight clubs -- the top two finishers of each group and the two overall best third-placed clubs -- will advance to the knockout stage, with the single-leg quarter-final pairings to be decided by a draw and played in March next year.

The centralised semi-finals and the final are scheduled for May 20 to 23, next year.

East Bengal FC's biggest challenge will be Wuhan Jiangda WFC, five-time champions of the Chinese Women's Super League and the champions of the inaugural AFC Women's Champions League 2024-25.

Iran's Bam Khatoon FC is making their fourth appearance in an AFC competition and was quarter-finalists last season.

East Bengal FC's fixtures:

November 17: East Bengal FC vs Bam Khatoon

November 20: East Bengal FC vs Wuhan Jiangda WFC

November 23: East Bengal FC vs PFC Nasaf