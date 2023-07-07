AFC Pro Diploma Coaching Course concludes in Tokyo

NEW DELHI: A total of 15 candidates appeared for the AFC Pro Diploma Coaching Course, which was held in Tokyo, Japan under the aegis of the Japan Football Association, from June 23- July 3, 2023.

It was the fifth and final module of the course. Kim Poulsen was the Lead Coach Educator accompanied by Sabir Pasha, Technical Director, AIFF.

The 10-day module included a visit to JFA HQ, where sessions were conducted by JFA officials on talent ID, data analysis, physical fitness, set pieces and other aspects of the game, as per AIFF press release.

The participants also visited various clubs such as FC Tokyo, Kashiwa Reysol, to study the youth and senior training sessions and interacted with the club's technical and management staff. They also watched some J-League matches as a part of their Match Analysis assignment.

This module marks the completion of the said course, which started back in 2022, with earlier modules held in Chandigarh, Bhubaneswar and Goa.