Sports

Advocate seeks FIR against Hardik Pandya for 'insulting' national flag during WC victory celebration

A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan, without elaborating
Cricketer Hardik Pandya
Cricketer Hardik PandyaInsta
Updated on

PUNE: An advocate has lodged a complaint with Pune Police seeking registration of an FIR against cricketer Hardik Pandya for allegedly insulting the national flag during the T20 World Cup victory celebrations at a stadium in Ahmedabad.

A Shivaji Nagar police station officer confirmed on Wednesday that the complaint application was submitted by advocate Wajid Khan, without elaborating.

Khan stated in his application that Pandya wrapped the tri-colour around his body and indulged in obscene behaviour on the ground while celebrating India's win against New Zealand on Sunday.

"The act constitutes an offence under the relevant law, and legal action should be taken. It is the duty of every citizen to respect the dignity of the national flag," the complaint application stated.

T20 World Cup
national flag
FIR
insult

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in