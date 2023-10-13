Advantage Malaysia, but we have few surprises up our sleeves, says Stimac

KUALA LUMPUR: Indian Football Team will be looking to spring a few surprises against its host Malaysia in the opening game of the Festival of Independence, also known in the local language as the Pestabola Merdeka, at the Bukit Jalil Stadium, on Friday.

India head coach Igor Stimac on the eve of the Malaysia game said, “We know about the good runs Malaysia have had in the past few months. They have a good coach and some wonderful home-grown players, so there is a lot of stability in the team at the moment.”

Malaysia have played nine international matches so far this year and boast an impressive record of six wins, two draws, and just one defeat.

“I believe it’s advantage Malaysia in the first game. Obviously, they are on their home turf and have had a good run here, but we are here to spring a few surprises against them,” said Stimac.

“They have a very stable, competitive side with a clear idea about what they need to do on the pitch. We are also in a similar situation, but with the 90,000 supporters and with our record away from home, which has not been that great, it’s advantage Malaysia,” he added.

India is well aware of the heritage and history behind the Pestabola Merdeka, having played the tournament 17 times. However, the Blue Tigers also have one eye on the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Kuwait and Qatar next month.

“We know of the history and importance of this tournament, and we will do everything in our power to win the two matches and lift the trophy for the first time, but we also need to be mindful of our challenges coming ahead,” said Stimac.

“It is very important that we do not risk any injuries, as we have two very important World Cup Qualifiers coming up in November.