Administrator Gita Mittal's neutrality is becoming questionable: AITA interim chief Chintan Parikh

The friction comes ahead of Sunday's crucial Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) tasked with ratifying sweeping constitutional overhauls to align the federation with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025.

On April 27, 2026, the Delhi High Court allowed the results of the 2024 AITA elections to stand as a temporary arrangement, but placed the executive committee under the strict supervision of Justice Mittal to oversee transition and rewrite rules.

However, Parikh argued that the administrator is deliberately dragging out a legal matter that has already run its course. He pointed out that the administrator has been functioning hand-in-hand with opposing legal counsel, compromising the objectivity expected of the role.

"AITA is an autonomous society. It will pass amendments which are 100 per cent compliant to the act and takes care of all the stakeholders. She keeps the petitioners' advocate present, and marks all the communications to her. Actually, the petition is already disposed of by the court order dated April 27, 2026. The administrator’s neutrality is becoming questionable," Parikh told PTI.