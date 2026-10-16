Aditya Tare backs Arsenal to win back-to-back Premier League titles

Arsenal ended their 22-year-long wait for the Premier League title last season when Mikel Arteta guided the Gunners to the coveted trophy in a stellar European season, where they also made it to the final of the Champions League but ended up being second best to the reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are currently second in the English top flight currently after a shock defeat in Brighton, as rivals Manchester City hold the top spot. However, with the season still in its early days, the Gunners would be looking to take the top spot back from City.

Former IPL winner with MI, Tare, has been a long-time Arsenal fan and has backed the Gunners to win the Premier League title yet again, while he also revealed his banter with former India and Mumbai cricketer Abhishek Nayar.

"We've always had a lot of banter in the Mumbai cricket dressing room, with plenty of Manchester United supporters around, and Abhishek has been a Man City fan since the very beginning. It was tough being on the back foot all the time without winning the trophy and seeing City dominate.