Aditya Mehta: India’s Cue sports need a youth revolution

That is where the longevity of Aditya and Pankaj Advani becomes particularly important for the next generation, a rivalry that began almost 25 years ago. Aditya wants the next generation to look beyond their rivalry and learn from their consistency and adaptability.



"Pankaj and I have been competing against each other for nearly 25 years. That rivalry peaked about a decade ago when we were both on the pro tour, which was a huge milestone for Indian cue sports.



“Today, it’s less about the rivalry and more about our longevity. At 40, we are not only still competing, but we are still at the top in this country. Hopefully, the younger generation looks at our consistency, how we’ve adapted our games, and the decades of experience behind it, and takes something valuable from that."



Amongst the younger generation, son of national-level snooker and billiards star Sachin Sancheti, Aarav is already ‘touted’ as the one for the future. At just 14, Aarav hit the headlines, becoming the youngest player to win a junior (U19) title at the inaugural Heyball National Championship. A year later, he retained the title, underlining his rapid development.



“Aarav Sancheti is the name everyone is talking about. He has strong backing, great coaching, and he’s been dominating across the junior and sub-junior circuits.”



“But overall, we still need to produce junior players in much larger numbers. With cue sports set to return to the Asian Games, I expect the national governing body to take significant steps over the next couple of years to build that youth pipeline."