Aditi Ashok lies Tied-51st at LPGA Classic

GALLOWAY: Aditi Ashok shot a modest 2-under 69 and was lying T-51 after the first round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Aditi, who has been having an average season, had four birdies in the first 10 holes but dropped two shots thereafter.

Thailand's Arpichaya Yubol, who had a chance to shoot a 59, carded 61. She began her opening round on the second nine at Seaview's Bay Course and came to her closing hole, the par-5 ninth, needing an eagle to match Annika Sorenstam's 59 shot in 2001.

Yubol was 10-under par when she arrived at the 477-yard, par-5 where the young Thai hit her third shot, a pitch from short of the green, to within 10 feet of the hole.

Yubol two-putted from there for par and closed with a round of 61 to tie the tournament record at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Jenny Shin and Narin An of South Korea were second and third with rounds of 63 and 64 respectively. Seven players were tied at 6-under 65.