Adithya picks six against UFCC

CHENNAI: Adithya Geethan starred with the ball for UFCC (T Nagar) picking six wickets against Nelson who posed 401 runs on the board as day two of the TNCA 1st Division League - wrapped up.

Brief scores: Grand Slam 269 in 97.5 overs (S Lokeshwar 171, G Kishoor 4/67, DT Chandrasekar 3/60) vs Sea Hawks 276/5 in 80 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 64, Himmat Singh 67);

Vijay CC 383 in 139 overs (N Jagadeesan 187, S Mohamed Ali 75, R Sonu Yadav 4/90, Sandeep Warrier 3/61) vs Jolly Rovers 71/3 in 39 overs;

Nelson SC 401 in 98.3 overs (GH Vihari 89, Sunny Sandhu 66, Shivam Singh 119, S Adithya Geethan 6/63) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 254/6 in 70 overs (Ankit Kalsi 57, KTA Madhava Prasad 53, Ninad Rathva 57 batting, KV Sasikanth 4/68);

Singam Puli 174 & 74/5 in 33 overs (S Ajith Ram 3/22) vs Globe Trotters SC 290 in 97 overs (Yash Rathod 98, MS Washington Sundar 44, Dharmendra Jadeja 5/107, R Sanjay Yadav 4/74);

Alwarpet 113 & 106 in 41.3 overs (Saurabh Kumar 4/34) vs Young Stars 153 in 58.2 overs (Saurabh Kumar 41, Jalaj Saxena 8/63); India Pistons 40/0 in 30 overs vs Jupiter