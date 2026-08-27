Actress Simran meets, congratulates Commonwealth Games silver medallist Raja Muthupandi

Simran congratulates Raja Muthupandi

Appreciating his hard work, dedication and determination, Simran said the achievement was only the beginning and wished him greater success in the years ahead.

“With this victory, you have already brought pride to India and Tamil Nadu. It is even more special to see someone from our own Tamil Nadu achieve such a remarkable feat on the international stage. With the same determination and perseverance, I wish you many more victories and medals in national and international competitions,” she said.