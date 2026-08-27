Actress Simran meets, congratulates Commonwealth Games silver medallist Raja Muthupandi

CHENNAI: Actress Simran personally met Tamil Nadu weightlifter Raja Muthupandi and congratulated him for winning the silver medal in the men's 65 kg category at the Commonwealth Games.
Raja Muthupandi, who hails from Kovilpatti, brought pride to Tamil Nadu and India with his performance at the international competition. During the meeting, he proudly showed his silver medal to Simran.
Appreciating his hard work, dedication and determination, Simran said the achievement was only the beginning and wished him greater success in the years ahead.
“With this victory, you have already brought pride to India and Tamil Nadu. It is even more special to see someone from our own Tamil Nadu achieve such a remarkable feat on the international stage. With the same determination and perseverance, I wish you many more victories and medals in national and international competitions,” she said.
Simran also interacted with Raja Muthupandi and enquired about his hometown and family. When he mentioned that he was from Kovilpatti, the actress fondly recalled her association with the town through her film career.
The meeting concluded with Simran and Raja Muthupandi posing for photographs, with the weightlifter holding his Commonwealth silver medal.