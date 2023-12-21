Actor Kartik Aaryan, onboard as ‘Brand Ambassador for Football on Sony Sports Network’

CHENNAI: Sony Sports Network joined hands with Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is known to be a die-hard football fan, to become their Brand Ambassador for football.

During his partnership with Sony Sports Network, Kartik will be seen promoting LIVE football action on Sony Sports Network around the year with 900+ matches from marquee football tournament and leagues which includes UEFA EURO 2024, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Conference League, UEFA Nations League, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Durand Cup and Roshn Saudi League amongst others.

Kartik Aaryan who has enthralled audiences with stellar performances on the silver screen is also known for his enthusiasm and fandom for the game of football. His love for the game began at an early age and he is a dedicated Real Madrid fan, the most successful club in the history of the UEFA Champions League.

Kartik Aaryan, “I have been an ardent football fan since I was a child and I feel privileged to partner with Sony Sports Network for promoting a sport that is so close to my heart. Sony Sports Network will be home to some of the best footballing action for the year ahead from UEFA EURO 2024 to UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga and more. I am excited about the football broadcast calendar which will showcase the best players and teams from across the world. I'm really looking forward to watching my favourite footballers play on the ground and meet them. I can’t wait to share the adrenaline rush in the stadium with other football fanatics and live the madness!" said.

Armed with the vision of reaching out to a wider stratum of Indian audiences and bringing them closer to the game, Sony Sports Network has launched the first film from the ‘Your Home of Football’ campaign which will be followed by four additional films in the coming weeks. The films featuring Kartik Aaryan will showcase the broadcaster’s repertoire of football offerings along with the actor’s deep love for the game.