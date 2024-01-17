Active players with most wickets for Australia in Men's Test

Australia's bowling set-up has been well known for their prowess with the red ball. From the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath, and Brett Lee to Mitchel Starc and Pat Cummins, Australia have always had the pleasure of utilizing the best players and exploiting the opposition. Even in their ongoing Test against West Indies, Josh Hazlewood and Cummins were ruthless in their spells. Here is a look at Australia's active players who have the most number of wickets in men's Test cricket.





Nathan Lyon (510 wickets) The veteran off-spinner with 510 wickets has the most number of scalps among the active Australian players. He took his tally to 510 after scalping one against West Indies on the opening day of the first Test.







Mitchell Starc (346 wickets) The experienced left-arm pacer has 346 wickets in 86 Test appearances. He is also a part of Australia's bowling line-up for the first Test against West Indies and he ended the day with a wicket in his kitty.







Pat Cummins (262 wickets) Australia's World Cup-winning skipper has been sensational for the Baggy Greens. He played a crucial figure in Australia's triumph against Pakistan and he showed his class once again by picking a four-wicket haul against West Indies.







Josh Hazlewood (253 wickets) The experienced pacer has bagged 253 wickets in 67 games with an economy of 2.80. He has been a pivotal figure for Australia in Test and showed his worth with a four-wicket haul against West Indies on the opening day of the first Test.







Mitchell Marsh (47 wickets) The experienced all-rounder has made 39 appearances in Test and scalped 47 wickets. He is currently missing from Australia's squad for a two-match Test series against West Indies.

























