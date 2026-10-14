ACT to bring international hockey to Punjab after 17 years

Punjab's contribution to the national team is reflected in generations of players who have represented the country at the highest level from Udham Singh and Balbir Singh Sr to the current generation of Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh.

"It's going to be a special occasion for the entire team, especially for the players who belong to Punjab because it's the first time that we will be wearing India jersey at an international tournament in Punjab," Harmanpreet Singh, the first captain to lead India to successive Asian Games gold medal triumphs, said in a Hockey India release.

"My entire family is expected to be at the stadium watching me play an international match together from the venue for the first time, including my father who has never seen me play for the country while sitting inside the stadium."