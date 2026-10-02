ACC president Mohsin Naqvi to miss India-Pakistan Asian Games final

"ACC President, Mr. Mohsin Naqvi, will miss Finals Day at Asian Games 2026 due to prior commitments, but sends his very best wishes to all four teams ahead of the Gold and Bronze Medal Matches," the official media handle of ACC posted on its 'X' handle.

Naqvi, who is the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board and also the country's Interior Minister, has been a problematic figure for the BCCI.