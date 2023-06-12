ACC now set to approve PCB’s ‘hybrid model’

NEW DELHI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), headed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, is now expected to approve the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) proposed ‘hybrid model’ for the upcoming Asia Cup.

As a result, four non-India matches will be held in Pakistan while the rest of the games will be played in Sri Lanka’s Galle and Pallekele. The ACC is likely to make a formal announcement on Tuesday and once the hybrid model is officially accepted, decks will be cleared for the Pakistan team’s travel to India for the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in October-November.

“Oman Cricket chief Pankaj Khimji, one of the respected ACC executive board members, was entrusted to find a solution as most countries did not want a hybrid model. But as of now, four non-India matches – Pakistan vs Nepal, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh – will be held in Lahore,” an ACC board member told PTI.

“The India-Pakistan matches and all other ‘Super Four’ games will be held in either Pallekele or Galle,” he added. The Asia Cup is expected to be hosted in September.