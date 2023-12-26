ACB imposes sanctions, delays central contracts of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi

KABUL: The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has decided to delay the 2024 annual central contracts for national players, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, and Naveen Ul Haq Mureed.

Additionally, the Board has opted not to grant them No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the next two years following their intention to be released from their annual central contracts.

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility. By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players," a statement from ACB read.

According to an ACB statement, the trio recently informed the board of their request to be released from the yearly central contracts beginning January 1, 2024, as well as their want to participate in franchise tournaments.

"In response, the ACB assigned a dedicated committee to thoroughly investigate the matter, develop appropriate recommendations that best serve the ACB's interests and share them with the ACB's top management," it further read.

The sanctions are the result of a committee formed by the board to "thoroughly investigate the matter and develop appropriate recommendations that best serve the ACB's interests."

"The three players formally communicated their decision to the ACB, expressing their desire to release themselves from the annual central contract, starting from January 1, 2024, as well as requested to consider their consent for their participation in the national events," a committee member stated.

"The decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board is made with a focus on national priorities, aligned with the ACB's core values and principles. It highlights the necessity for every player to maintain the ACB's principles and prioritize the country's interests above their personal ones," a statement further read.

Mujeeb was recently acquired for Rs 2 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. He is presently playing for the Melbourne Renegades in the BBL in Australia. Naveen, who is currently with the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is also with the Sunrisers Hyderabad, recently competed in the Abu Dhabi T10 competition.