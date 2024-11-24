Abu Dhabi T10: Johnson Charles unleashes firepower ahead of IPL auction, says focus remains on T10

NEW DELHI: Johnson Charles, who smashed a fiery half-century for Northern Warriors against Chennai Brave Jaguars in Abu Dhabi T10, said his focus remains on the shortest format of the game despite unleashing the full range of his firepower ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction.

Chasing 100 in the match against Chennai Brave Jaguars, Charles continued his roaring form with the bat in the 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 as he hammered four sixes and five fours, scoring 52 runs in 23 balls to help his side get the win.

Speaking after the match, the West Indies international opened up on his mindset in the run chase, especially on a day when the surface had a lot going on for the bowlers.

"I think it was all about taking a couple of balls to get in and firing. Assessing the situation, we only needed 10 in an over. It's only two hits in an over. We took a couple of balls and started hitting after that and we got over the line," Charles said.

Charles had a fantastic season this year, with his contributions in the Caribbean Premier League for Saint Lucia Kings earlier this year making him a household name all over the world. The right-handed batter finished the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer in the series with 452 runs to his name in 12 innings, as he helped the Kings win the title.

So how is Charles adjusting his game from T20 to T10? "I just think T10 is an extension basically. Coming from T20 to T10 - you do not need to do anything different to carry your form. You just need to keep your basics going, keep the process in your head, and work on it. And change nothing, really," he explains.

Charles' memorable knock came just a day before the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League mega auctions, set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Sunday. But the 35-year-old said he currently remains focused on contributing to the Warriors' cause.

"I am not really worried about that to be honest. It's all about focusing on what I am doing right now. If it is to be, it will be. I am not really focusing on it, I will not let it get into my game. I will just take it one game at a time and contribute to my team here in Abu Dhabi."

Northern Warriors are vying to win their third title this year, and Charles said the dressing room environment is calm and relaxed and everyone knows their role for the team.

"The momentum is great in the team. We have a relaxed dressing room. Everybody knows what they need to do. It's just about going out and executing. As a collective, it will come together. We are taking it game by game and not looking at the end result. If we do what need to do, it will contribute towards our goals," he signed off.