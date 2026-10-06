Absence from training camp key reason behind SKY's exclusion from Mumbai

India's former T20 International captain, who is now back to the domestic cricket grind after losing his place in the national side, entirely skipped the pre-season training routines ahead of the squad announcement. He had made himself available nonetheless.

Mumbai's red-ball players have been training for the last one month with their practice continuing on Tuesday as well, at the Cricket Club of India and the Mumbai Cricket Association's BKC Ground here.

"At the end, it is a team game. He does not have any immediate red-ball experience and everyone was unanimous in their decision on Suryakumar," the source said, adding that the selectors, otherwise, would have had to exclude a young player which "did not seem fair".

PTI understands that Suryakumar was also non-responsive about 10 days ago when he was approached for Mumbai squad selection and made himself available at a later stage.