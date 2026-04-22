Abhishek smashes classy ton as SRH crush DC by 47 runs

On a placid Uppal track, Abhishek scythed through Delhi bowling attack with 10 sixes and as many boundaries in Sunrisers' mammoth score of 242 for 2.

The chase was out of question but Sri Lankan Eshan Malinga (4/32 in 4 overs) and Sakib Hussain (1/29 in 4 overs) scripted a middle-order collapse with DC reduced to 107 for 4 from a comfortable 107 for 1. DC never recovered from thereon.

In the end, Axar Patel's men managed only 195 for 9 to lose the game comprehensively as SRH consolidated their position in the points table moving up to third place.

The match will be remembered for some serious tactical mistakes made by the DC 'Brains Bank' comprising Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, head coach Hemang Badani and skipper Axar.