Abhishek Sharma topples Ishan Kishan to become world No. 1 batter in T20I rankings

Abhishek's rise to the top spot in the global rankings came a day after he hammered his fourth T20I century, scoring 113 off only 38 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I to power India to a six-wicket win.

"Abhishek's rise back to the top was arguably more expected, with the India left-hander reclaiming his spot at the top for T20I batters following his quickfire century against New Zealand in Wellington in the third game of their series on Tuesday," the ICC wrote on its website.