Abhishek Sharma makes centuries look easy, says Pujara

"Abhishek Sharma played a brilliant knock to score his second IPL hundred and his first this season. He makes centuries look easy," Pujara told JioHotstar.

"His runs are crucial for SRH because they often lead to wins. He is a special talent. When he performs like this, his class is there for everyone to see. Very few batters have the talent and class that Abhishek Sharma has," he added.