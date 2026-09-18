Abhishek lights up dead rubber with 30-ball hundred as India complete series sweep

Abhishek blew Afghanistan attack into smithereens en route to a 30-ball hundred, the fasted by an Indian, firing his team to 221 for seven after the opposition decided to field.

Afghanistan, whose batting let the team down in the first two games, once again were not able to challenge India with the bat, getting bowled out for 94 in 14.1 overs. Both teams head to the Asian Games from here.

India gave the opening over of Afghanistan's chase to all-rounder Nitish Reddy, who conceded 15 runs before coming back to pick three wickets later in the innings. Rahmannullah Gurbaz (15 off 11) and Sediqullah Atal (1 off 3) fell to a slog sweep in the same over from Axar Patel in the powerplay.