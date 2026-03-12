Abhishek-Kishan make it 1-2 in ICC batting ranks; Varun slips to second

Abhishek held on to his lead at the top following his quick-fire half-century against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final, while fellow left-hander Ishan Kishan is now his closest rival after he moved up two places to second overall after his 317 runs in the tournament.

Kishan (871 points) earned a new career-high rating to trail Abhishek (875 points) by just four rating points, while New Zealander Tim Seifert (up four places to sixth) and England’s Jacob Bethell (up 17 rungs to 16th) also improved to the best marks of their career following some dominant knocks during the T20 World Cup.