Abhishek, Hardik help India pulverise Zimbabwe by 72 runs; stay in semis race

Along with that ticking of several boxes in their must-win Super Eight match here, India posted an imposing 256 for four their highest ever total in T20 World Cups, and also the highest in this edition of the ICC showpiece.

In the tournament’s scenario, India’s win ensured South Africa’s (4 points) entry into the last four from Group 1, leaving the hosts and the West Indies locked in a virtual knockout match at Kolkata on March 1. Both India and West Indies now have two points, going into their last group stage encounter.

But all of it could not have happened without contributions from Abhishek (55, 30b, 4x4, 4x6), Pandya (50 not out, 23b, 2x4, 4x6) and Tilak Varma (44 not out, 16b, 3x4, 4x6), which shaped India's recovery from a debilitating 76-run defeat to the Proteas in the previous match.

In reply, Zimbabwe could only garner 184 for six. Opener Brian Bennett, who clobbered Shivam Dube for 26 runs in an over, offered lone resistance with an unbeaten 59-ball 97, a well conceptualised knock but destined to be a mere footnote.

Cutting back to India’s innings each of those three aforementioned knocks carried a significance of its own, but the lead act was Abhishek.