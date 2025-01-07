Abhishek Bachchan joins forces with ICC-sanctioned European T20 Premier League as co-owner

NEW DELHI: The European T20 Premier League (ETPL), a privately-owned franchise tournament in partnership with three member cricket nations - Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands - has taken a significant leap forward with renowned actor, entrepreneur, and sports enthusiast Abhishek Bachchan investing in the property as a co-owner.

The ETPL, which has been sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), is set to get underway from July 15th - August 3rd, 2025, and will feature the best of talent from the three nations rubbing shoulders with world-class players from across the world in true European style. Abhishek Bachchan's addition adds substantial global appeal and stature to the league.

The league's development has been spearheaded by an interim working group comprising representatives from the participating cricket boards, alongside strategic partner, Rules Sport Tech, on behalf of the funding partners. This working group is tasked with steering key decision-making processes and overseeing the establishment and resourcing of a dedicated administrative entity to manage the tournament.

Speaking about his investment in the European T20 Premier League, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Cricket is not just a sport; it's a unifying force that transcends boundaries. The ETPL is the ideal platform to showcase cricket's growing global appeal. With cricket being included in the 2028 Olympics, its popularity will further surge. I'm humbled and excited about this unique collaboration between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland, and the Netherlands. I sincerely thank the ICC and the three boards for their tireless work, and I have immense faith in our team to bring this event to fruition. I congratulate Warren, Saurav, Priyanka, Dhiraj, Andrew and countless others who have been working hard over the last year to make this a reality. I am dedicated to working with all stakeholders to ensure that the ETPL becomes a resounding success, bringing cricket closer to millions across Europe. This is just the beginning. It's time to roll up our sleeves and let the games begin."

Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland and Chair of the ETPL, welcomed Abhishek's involvement: "We are delighted to welcome Abhishek Bachchan as a co-owner of the ETPL. His deep passion for sports and entrepreneurial acumen add tremendous value to our vision of elevating the status and profile of European cricket. With ICC's support, Abhishek's commitment to our shared vision, alongside the exceptional expertise brought to the tournament by Saurav, Priyanka and Dhiraj from Rules Sports Tech, we believe we can create a cricket experience that elevates the game, inspires young talent, and provides a tremendous platform for European cricket on the global cricketing stage."

Saurav Banerjee, Director, ETPL, highlighted the region's potential: "Cricket, the second most-watched sport globally, is gaining significant momentum in Europe. With 34 out of 108 ICC members from this region, we aim to make cricket a major sport here, building a legacy that players, fans, and stakeholders can proudly celebrate. This would not have been possible without the support of Cricket Ireland, who have been tirelessly working with us over the last year to make this happen. We also look forward to working closely with Abhishek, whose commitment to sports and active involvement has been truly inspiring."

Priyanka Kaul, Director, ETPL, added: "Starting with six teams -- Dublin, Belfast, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Edinburgh, and Glasgow - and with prominent media partners ensuring extensive coverage, the tournament will reach audiences worldwide, with Europe, India, Australia, England, being some of the key markets. Abhishek's deep passion for sports and enthusiasm in this initiative have been invaluable. We look forward to continuing this exciting collaboration with him on this journey."

S Ravi, Founder of Ravi Rajan Group and Abhishek Ravi, Partner Ravi Rajan Group and Financial Advisor to the ETPL, emphasized the league's financial integrity, "Transparency and due diligence are at the core of the ETPL. With robust financial oversight, we are committed to building a trusted and sustainable platform for all stakeholders."

Adding to the league's business framework, KPMG serves as an Advisor, providing comprehensive support in financial planning, due diligence, governance, and strategic advisory. A formal launch event for the ETPL will be held in due course to unveil key franchise and fan information, including franchise ownership, names and brands - and details about the players' draft.

The ETPL is set to revolutionize cricket in Europe, nurturing new talent and delivering unparalleled entertainment to fans worldwide.