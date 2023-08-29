Begin typing your search...

Abhinav, Akshay slam centuries as Tamil Nadu U-19 takes lead

Varun Kumar Singh had an amazing session with the ball picking up six wickets.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Aug 2023 8:30 PM GMT
Abhinav, Akshay slam centuries as Tamil Nadu U-19 takes lead
Tushar Raheja; Varun Kumar Singh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu U-19 team scored 426 runs for the fall of nine wickets courtesy of centuries from K Abhinav and Akshay Sarangdhar who retired hurt for 129 runs.

Varun Kumar Singh had an amazing session with the ball picking up six wickets.

Varun Kumar Singh had an amazing session with the ball picking up six wickets.

Tamil Nadu U-23 team registered 294 runs on the board with Tushar Raheja scoring a brilliant knock of 141 runs, consisting of 14 boundaries and two sixes. Jharkhand U-23 ended the second day’s play with 14 runs for one wicket on the board.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand (U-19) 114 in 40 overs (Nakul Yadav 29, Md Akif 27, Arpit Yadav 25, K Kevin Romario 6/21, R Kirubakar 3/26) vs Tamil Nadu (U-19) 426/9 in 129 overs (K Abhinav 150, Akshay R Sarangdhar 129 retd hurt, KK Shanmugarajan 68, Varun Kumar Singh 6/99)

Brief Scores: Jharkhand (U-23) 176 in 56.2 overs and 14/1 in 9 overs vs Tamil Nadu (U-23) 294 in 99.3 overs (Tushar Raheja 141, A Badrinath 68, Pankaj Yadav 3/56)

SportsTamil Nadu U-19Varun Kumar SinghTamil Nadu U-23 teamTushar Raheja
DTNEXT Bureau

