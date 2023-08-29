Abhinav, Akshay slam centuries as Tamil Nadu U-19 takes lead

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu U-19 team scored 426 runs for the fall of nine wickets courtesy of centuries from K Abhinav and Akshay Sarangdhar who retired hurt for 129 runs.

Varun Kumar Singh had an amazing session with the ball picking up six wickets.

Tamil Nadu U-23 team registered 294 runs on the board with Tushar Raheja scoring a brilliant knock of 141 runs, consisting of 14 boundaries and two sixes. Jharkhand U-23 ended the second day’s play with 14 runs for one wicket on the board.

Brief Scores: Jharkhand (U-19) 114 in 40 overs (Nakul Yadav 29, Md Akif 27, Arpit Yadav 25, K Kevin Romario 6/21, R Kirubakar 3/26) vs Tamil Nadu (U-19) 426/9 in 129 overs (K Abhinav 150, Akshay R Sarangdhar 129 retd hurt, KK Shanmugarajan 68, Varun Kumar Singh 6/99)

Brief Scores: Jharkhand (U-23) 176 in 56.2 overs and 14/1 in 9 overs vs Tamil Nadu (U-23) 294 in 99.3 overs (Tushar Raheja 141, A Badrinath 68, Pankaj Yadav 3/56)