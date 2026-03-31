Abhay, Anahat bag Asian Squash 2025 honours

NEW DELHI: India's Abhay Singh has been declared outstanding Men’s Player of the Year 2025 by the Asian Squash Federation, while rising teenaged sensation Anahat Singh was selected for the top honours in the girls section (juniors).
The Indian boys team, which clinched bronze at the 2025 World Junior Team Championships in Egypt, was picked for the men's team award, according to the awardees list released by Asian Squash Federation (ASF).
Abhay, currently ranked 25th in the world, is a multiple-time Asian Games medallist and Asian Championships winner, and was also a member of the team that won India’s maiden World Cup mixed team title last year.
World No. 20 Anahat is also a multiple Asian Games and Asian Championships medallist. In 2025, she won bronze at the World Junior Championships in Cairo and was also a part of India’s gold medal-winning World Cup mixed team.
The previous time Indian players featured on the ASF annual awards list was in 2022 when Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa bagged the men’s and women’s players honours respectively.