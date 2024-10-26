Aayush Pandey’s ton helps Chhattisgarh dominate TN on Day One

CHENNAI: Chhattisgarh made optimum use of winning the toss against host Tamil Nadu by reaching 293 for two on the first day of the third round of the Elite Group D match of Ranji Trophy in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Opener Aayush Pandey laid a strong foundation through his wonderful knock of 124 (184b, 19x4). Along with his opening partner, Rishabh Tiwari, Pandey put on 124 runs for the opening wicket in 39 overs.

Tiwari contributed 46 (108b, 4x4, 2x6) before getting caught behind off pacer Mohammed, who finished with figures of 17-7-40-1. Undeterred by the loss of Tiwari, Pandey went about scoring his runs nonchalantly as he was involved in a 74-run association with Anuj Tiwary for the second wicket. In-form left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram broke the partnership in the 58th over when he removed the dangerous Pandey caught by Andre Siddarth. This was Pandey’s maiden First Class century and on the evidence of his majestic innings here, it will only be the first of many. Tiwary, who got his eye in by the time of Pandey’s exit, serenely went on to compile an unbeaten 68 (140b, 6x4, 1x6).

He found an able ally in Sanjeet Desai who was batting on 52 (109b, 7x4, 1x6) as the two together were involved in an unbroken stand of 95 runs for the third wicket. TN’s lanky left-arm spinner M Siddharth had a forgettable day as his spell of 24 overs didn’t fetch him any rewards while giving away 81 runs. In an act of desperation, TN captain N Jagadeesan used as many as seven bowlers in the hope of finding a breakthrough. Tamil Nadu will look to make early inroads into the Chhattisgarh line-up on the second day. The Amandeep Khare-led team drew its first two matches and occupies sixth spot in the table comprising eight teams.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, is perched at the top with 10 points from two matches.

Brief scores: Chhattisgarh 293/2 in 90 overs (A Pandey 124, A Tiwary 68 batting, S Desai 52 batting, R Tiwari 46) vs Tamil Nadu