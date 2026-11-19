Sehwag said Aaryavir has proved his talent in front of the world and now it is all about scoring big runs consistently.

"Till the time you see a player play, you only go by the name. Then, when he or she performs, you say that they have talent. Aryavir also had to face a lot of criticism because of his surname.

"Maybe in the future as well, he will have to face the same, but now everyone knows he has the talent and he can perform, so in my opinion he will only get the country's love going forward," said the former India opener.

Sehwag had a heartwarming video call with Aaryavir following India's thrilling one wicket win over Pakistan in Oman. India came from the brink to chase down 338 in a high-pressure summit clash.