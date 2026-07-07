A stoic Cristiano Ronaldo exits his final World Cup as Portugal falls 1-0 to Spain

The sixth and final World Cup for the 41-year-old superstar ended with a 1-0 loss to border rival Spain in a Round of 16 game on Monday. Ronaldo was denied a goal in the first half when record-setting goalkeeper Unai Simón made impressive leaping stop.

Ronaldo, the only player to score in six World Cups in a row and the career leader in international goals with 146, took three shots against Spain.

Two of those were on target, including the one on which Simón was still in midair when he reached back to grab the ball with both hands. Ronaldo got off a backward kick with his right foot after a header by teammate Joao Felix bounced off Simón's shoulder.