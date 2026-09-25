A second chance, a golden finish for Suruchi and Kamaljeet

Both had gone to bed with their Asian Games campaigns threatening to slip away.

Suruchi had endured a disastrous women’s 10m air pistol qualification on Wednesday, missing out on both the individual and team medals after shooting 20 points below her average.

Kamaljeet’s heartbreak came a day later when he shot 580 in the men’s qualification, finished ninth and missed the final by a solitary point.

Then came Friday, and a clean slate.

"It was not our day and we missed the team and individual medal in women’s 10m air pistol. But today was our day, India’s day,” Suruchi said after pairing with Kamaljeet to shoot a Games and Asian record 484.6 and comfortably beat South Korea for gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.

For Suruchi, the reset began with one simple decision: forget what had happened.

"I rested the full day after the match on Wednesday when we could not win the women’s team and individual medals. I simply erased that result from my memory,” she said.

But it was easier said than done.

The 20-year-old from Jhajjar had been shaken by a performance she barely recognised. Her qualification score was 20 points below her average -- something she said she could not remember happening before in her competitive career.

"My maths went bad. Tell you frankly, I was extremely sad. I was only thinking where did I go wrong. I wasn’t expecting such poor scores. I shot 20 less than my average scores. My qualification has never been that bad. I don’t even remember when I shot so badly in my competitive career."