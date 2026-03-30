A reluctant champ flying beyond nationals on a pole

“We weren’t prepared for this event, per se. We were more focused on the runway technique. But her record creation is a reassurance that we’re doing something right,” he smiles.

“I’m happy about the record but for now, my focus is on bigger competitions,” says the athlete from Mayiladuthurai.

For coach Russel, pole vault, which has been his lifeline since his formative years, began with high jumps and triple jumps. “I saw people jumping with a pole and winning medals, and I wanted to do that. I began with some small sticks at home in Nagercoil, Kanniyakumari,” he begins.

While training at high school with a PT teacher, Coach Don Wilcox spotted his talent and urged him to compete professionally. Soon, Russel was in Chennai for training.