A new ''Rafa'' rises in Spain as Rafael Jódar storms into top 50 before Madrid Open debut

And one of them has the same first name of all-time great Rafael Nadal — 19-year-old Rafael Jódar, who has been making headlines in Spain and across the tennis world thanks to a rapid rise through the rankings.

Jódar, who like Nadal also goes by the “Rafa” nickname, made it to the top 50 just ahead of his debut at the Madrid Open on Wednesday.

Another promising star is 20-year-old Martin Landaluce, who just recently broke into the top 100 in the men's rankings.