A new era for the Manchester derby after Pep Guardiola's departure

The early signs suggest otherwise.

For the first time in 10 years on Sunday, Manchester United goes into the derby against a Manchester City no longer guided by the genius of Guardiola.

Yet, if City wins at Old Trafford, the team of new manager Enzo Maresca would open a eight-point lead on United only four rounds into the Premier League season.

Even this early in the campaign that would be a huge gap for United to make up.

While City is still getting used to change at the top after a decade of Guardiola, United has endured a carousel of managers at the same time in a desperate bid to return it to former glories.

Michael Carrick is the seventh permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.

United fans will hope Guardiola's exit will prove as profound as Ferguson's. United has not won the Premier League since Ferguson's final season in charge.